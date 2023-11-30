Financial institution banks on female leadership

Theresa Kawi, joining FinCorp's esteemed Senior Leadership Team, brings a wealth of experience to her role. Formerly a Senior Associate at Dentons, a renowned law firm, Theresa boasts seven years of expertise in Banking & Finance, Corporate and Commercial law.

Her track record includes providing legal counsel to financial institutions, government entities, large local and multinational corporations, and Not-For-Profit organizations on diverse legal matters such as commercial transactions, legal banking documentation, and project governance.

In her capacity as Corporate Counsel, Kawi will play a pivotal role across various business units, addressing matters related to banking and finance, corporate and commercial law, property law, and general transactional affairs.

Brett Tayler, FinCorp's Chief Executive Officer, underscored the significance of Theresa's addition, stating, "Theresa's role as a strong Legal Counsel adds significant value to our internal processes, ensuring adept handling of legal compliance and regulatory matters. As we undergo brand, culture, and technology transformation, precision is crucial for our reputation. A robust internal team enables us to provide a seamless and unique experience for our customers."

Theresa Kawi, a graduate of the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Laws Degree, is affiliated with esteemed institutions such as the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors, the Papua New Guinea Law Society, and the Graduate Business School – Australia.

As FinCorp continues to grow and evolve, the company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering Papua New Guineans with reliable and efficient financial services.