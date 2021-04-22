Everyday People PNG: Rose Pahau

I was actually running the Psychiatric Nursing Programme at the College of Allied health, now Medical Faculty here in Port Moresby, since 1987 to 1998. I left in 1998 to join the health department to join the Mental Health Services then in 1999 I was posted to Laloki psychiatric hospital as director nursing.

I was trained here at Port Moresby Nursing College. That was way back from 1967 to 1970 when I graduated and started working in the hospital. In 1976 I was posted to Wewak where I joined the Wewak School of Nursing, teaching there from 1977 to 1986 when I came to Moresby.

I’m psychiatric nurse so from Wewak I was posted to College of Allied Health in Moresby. I am now elected to be on the Directorate for Mental Health and Social Change Services Tribunal. But right now I’m retired and just busy with my church ministry programs.

I’m from Milne Bay, married to Manus, but I’m a widow. I have 5 children, 3 are in Moresby, the first born is an ophthalmologist (eye doctor). He’s based in Madang. My second born is in Lae.

Rose Pahau, Retired Psychiatric Nurse, Port Moresby.