Everyday People PNG : Julius Henao

Just recently I got appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Trukai Industries Ltd and this is a great privilege and honor, especially when it has to do with supporting, helping and promoting PNG local produce and local farmers the best way we know how.

This sentiment I share with Trukai Industries Ltd and as a Chef we have an obligation to support local farmers by buying and cooking their produce. This is the same anywhere in the world.

I have worked in award-winning restaurants in London, Hong Kong and Sydney and now I bring my experiences and techniques combining fresh local produce and cooking ideas creating what I like to describe as the “modern PNG cooking”.

I didn’t realize until I was around 19 years old that I wanted to become a chef and take up cooking as a serious career. I have never looked back ever since. Growing up with the beauty of home cooking, whether it be traditional kai like aigir or mumu, and being surrounded by people prepping vegetables influenced and heightened my passion to cook.

My path to becoming the Chef I am today being because of setting and pursuing ambitious goals and a deep love for PNG food and culture. I was ambitious to realize my goals and having achieved these I commit to serving healthy meals for my country.

With The Healthy Food Co. my team and I aim to show everyone that the ingredients we have in PNG are pretty good – so good that we can cook some really good food with them, and therein lies a promise of a meal well thought out and prepared with love.