Everyday People PNG : Boys of the Sea

For the young boys of Taurama bay, it’s about going out to sea to fish and dive to provide a great meal for the family.

These self-taught kids made use of their time away from school to help their working adults to sustain their families on days that money can’t always provide.

There’s still fun in all this of course and they get to spend more time with each other.

If there’s one thing these boys love the most about the sea, it’s fishing for a great catch and diving under water for those succulent shell fish and sea urchins.

When they are unable to purchase fishing lines or bait, they make their fishing spears from readily available materials lying around at home and use these to catch their own bait.

To carry the fish they’ve caught or whatever edible marine life, they cut out old 200ltr plastic drums to create floaters.

The alternative is finding foam containers on the beach to cater for this need.

For snorkels, they strap on small pvc pipes to their diving glasses with the rubber from used tyre tubes.

Both innovative and clever!

They are definitely not going hungry during the pandemic!

These are hard times not only because COVID has ruined many a domestic life and work opportunity, we have the rise in cost of goods and services.

These young ones are learning fast how these factors create issues for the adults in their lives.

So, the next best thing? Head out to sea and be blessed in abundance what God has freely provided.