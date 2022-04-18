Everyday People PNG: Blessed Joseph

I recently participated in an advanced Life Skills program that taught me that no matter my situation I am able to learn skills that will help me source an income, and to educate my family and others like myself.

I am grateful for the opportunity in learning new things and the organisers have been good to me in teaching me.

I started from the basic level on how to measure, cut and create and now at the advanced level, I have a sound knowledge on how to create intrinsic designs that are mine originally.

The program has taught me valuable lessons in how to do screen-printing and tie-dyeing. With this, I will be able to sell and continue to create different types of patterns and designs that will capture my customer’s attention to buy my products.

I believe in myself that I have the potential no matter what. Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible’.