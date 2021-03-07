Everyday people: Glen Burua

I started motivating students in 2016 when I was doing my first year of studies at the Divine Word University.

I have visited many schools since then inspiring students to never give up on achieving their dreams.

The drive behind my motivational talks was a personal one for me.

When I was in secondary school, I was facing personal issues which contributed to my low grades in school.

I was talked down on by my teachers for scoring low marks.

But they never understood and talked through with me the reasons behind my failings.

And this is what many young people are facing in schools today.

All they need is a little push that they can do it. Many are facing abuse, lack of support, and many personal issues.

I am lucky my grandmother was there for me.

This is the drive behind what I do today.

I have visited schools in Madang, East New Britian, Enga and Chimbu since 2016 impacting over 1 thousand young people.

Just last week after one of my talks at Tuaran primary school, a grade 7 male student approached me saying he was inspired to be an entrepreneur one day and that he would go home and start writing his goals and vision down.

On December 15th 2020 I published my book titled; “Turn adversities into advantages”.

The response has been overwhelming.

I have sold over 300 copies and orders are lining up from interested readers across the country.

I want to conclude by encouraging students that you may not go back to make a brand new beginning but you can start now and make a brand new ending.