Everyday People: Anna Ila

The 'Women in Safety' network, comprising safety professionals across Australia and the Asia Pacific region, conferred the accolade in acknowledgment of Ms. Ila's exceptional contributions.

This recognition is not only a significant milestone for OTML but also underscores the company's dedication to fostering gender diversity and inclusion within its operations.

Ila emphasised the transformative impact of women in enhancing workplace safety, particularly in the mining industry where inherent risks demand vigilant safety measures.

Her award submission highlighted key elements of OTML's 2023 safety plan, including establishing inclusive relationships with business partners, employing a strategic risk management approach, and prioritizing major hazards and behavioral safety.

Mark Stone, OTML's General Manager of People and Culture, commended Ms. Ila's achievement and expressed optimism for the continued excellence of women in safety and occupational health roles at OTML.

The 'Women in Safety' Awards featured 24 finalists out of nearly 100 exceptional nominations, amplifying the significance of Ila's win and highlighting the collective efforts of women in advancing safety standards in the industry.