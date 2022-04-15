Everyday People: Angela Moitai

After Completing grade 10 at Mt Diamond Secondary back in 2013,

I was unable to continue my education because of School Fee funding so my mum had asked me to help her sell fruits & vegetables here in Boroko Market to make ends meet.

We sell Coconuts, Ripe Banana, Pineapple and Avocado. Being a market vendor has helped my family & I alot over the years.

In a week, we make between about K400 to K500 in total. What we earn helps us out with rent, school fee, hospital and even food on a daily basis.

As a young female who is unemployed, being a market vendor may be tough if you're a first timer but eventually, you will be glad of its outcome. Through marketing, you will enjoy life just like an ordinary employed person.