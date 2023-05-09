Debbra Harong – Teaching for prosperous Bougainville

She comes from Reito Village from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and her dream is to see the next generation of Bougainvilleans complete 12 years of schooling.

Debbra believes that by educating young people, Bougainville can strive towards prosperity, and she feels responsible for educating these children to ensure that the community has higher education levels in the future.

Her passion for teaching motivated her to work as an unpaid teacher for many years before qualifying as a teacher in 2007.

Debbra was among 140 teachers who participated in an intensive Standard-Based Curriculum training course.

The course focused on essential skills such as reading and comprehension, and it was delivered by Bilum Books facilitators who were funded by the #PNGAusPartnership through the Partnerships for Improving Education (PIE) program.

Through her tireless efforts and dedication to teaching, Debbra is helping to shape the future of Bougainville by ensuring that the next generation receives the education they need to prosper.