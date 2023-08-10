Celebrating Coach Alex Gima

Their dedication and guidance play an instrumental role in transforming athletes' preparations into remarkable feats on the field. Today, we pay tribute to a true volleyball icon, the late Alex Gima, whose remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport.

With a legacy spanning both his time as a player and a coach for Team PNG, Gima's influence on volleyball has been profound. As a player, he experienced the thrill of the game firsthand, channeling his passion and skills into his coaching endeavors later on.

Alex's unwavering commitment to mentoring, coaching, strategizing, and motivating his players was a testament to his dedication to the sport's growth.

Among the many chapters of his storied career, Gima's role as the coach for Team PNG during the 2015 Pacific Games shines particularly bright.

It was a momentous occasion, and his leadership and guidance were pivotal in propelling the Team PNG Beach Volleyball men's team to claim the Gold medal at the Port Moresby 2015 Pacific Games. In that triumphant moment, he stood tall as a proud coach, a mentor, and a true friend to his players.

Both Team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Alex Gima, and the entire Volleyball fraternity.