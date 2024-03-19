Uniting Central Province Through Music

The festival themed, ‘Uniting Central Province in Music’ will be held from Friday 24th May - to Sunday 26th May 2024 at the Kwikila in Rigo District.

The event will include participation from local entrepreneurs. Women and youth groups from all Central Province districts are encouraged to participate. Since the host district, Rigo, is known for the Rigo banana, the plant will be featured during the festival.

To host this festival, the Central Province Government and the Central Music Association (CMA) have partnered to restore the identity of the people of Central Province, starting with music.

Central Province Governor Rufina Peter says, “Central Music is the first place to start, as Central Music is iconic and loved by Central People and Papua New Guineans throughout the length and breadth and the remotest parts of the country.

“CMA is the first to comply with requirements and registered with the National Cultural Commission and is recognized to participate and host any music organized events.”

Governor Peter emphasized that the province is blessed with unique musicians, performers and entertainers alike, stating, “Central Province has an abundance of talents and skills in music of any format. Whether you are a composer, singer or play an instrument for the choir, peroveta group, band or solo, its music.”

CMA President Allen Kedea said it is a significant occasion for the members of the Central Music Association to have the Central Provincial Government partner and support them in their endeavours.

Kedea said CMA established in 2020, has become the catalyst for unification and advocacy, pushing initiatives and understanding in digital advancements and dialogues and exposure of talents that echo across Central Province.

He thanked the provincial government for their support in realising the Music Festival.

“The dreams and prayers of our people have been answered. On behalf of Vice President Dokona Manoka aka Doksi, Secretary Tau Tola, Treasurer Danny George, and all members of the Central Music Association, I thank you for accepting our request as Governor to be the inaugural ‘Patron’ of the Central Music Association.

“We will together write a new chapter in the story of Central music – that honours our past, celebrates the present and build a resonant future for emerging artists within our land.”