Toxicmahn Nominated for International Recognition

His talent and expertise as a sound engineer have earned him a spot in the highly acclaimed 2024 International Sound Engineer of the Year category.

Hailing from Papua New Guinea, Toxicmahn is no stranger to success, having collaborated with renowned local artists such as Jokema and Anslom Nakikus. His recent work on Anslom's latest album, which involved collaborations with Aston "Familyman" Barret from the iconic Wailers and Quinno from Big Mountain, has showcased his exceptional skills and musical flair.

This nomination comes as a ripple effect from Anslom's ISSA award win in 2023, where Toxicmahn's production on the track "Love Me Again" played a pivotal role in securing Anslom the Band of the Year award. Produced and recorded by Toxicmahn and mastered by Dave Segal, Lucky Dube’s esteemed sound engineer, "Love Me Again" captured the hearts of many and solidified Toxicmahn's reputation as a top-tier producer.

For fans and supporters in Papua New Guinea, this nomination is a chance to rally behind Toxicmahn and show their unwavering support. With voting now open until April 30, 2024, every vote counts in ensuring Toxicmahn receives the recognition he rightfully deserves.

Expressing his gratitude for the nomination, Toxicmahn acknowledged the support of his management team, Bassline, and emphasized the importance of this opportunity on an international stage.

To show your support for Toxicmahn and cast your vote, visit the link on his socials and stay updated on Toxicmahn's journey by following Bassline on Facebook.