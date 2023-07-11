Sir Elton John's farewell tour finale

With a remarkable journey spanning five years and 330 shows, the tour came to a close on Saturday night, leaving fans in awe.

During the final show, Elton John expressed his deep gratitude to the audience, declaring, "It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent." The tour, which initially commenced in 2018, faced a nearly two-year delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic before finally resuming in 2022.

In a reflective Instagram post, the "Your Song" singer shared a video showcasing the tour's highlights. The clip revealed that a staggering 6,250,000 people attended the shows, capturing moments of fans donning costumes and even featuring two marriage proposals.

Elton John's representatives confirmed that the final concert commenced with the crowd-pleasing hit "Benny and the Jets" and featured beloved classics like "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," and "Candle in the Wind." In a momentous declaration, Elton John affirmed that he would never tour again, emphasizing his desire to cherish his family, including his sons and husband, and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

During the performance, a heartfelt video message from Coldplay's Chris Martin expressed the collective gratitude of artists influenced by Elton John, praising his contributions to the AIDS Foundation and his kindness towards others.

Following the show, Elton John shared his sentiments with Fox News Digital, expressing his awe at the journey he and his fans had embarked on.

He acknowledged the unexpected challenges and triumphs encountered during the past five years, confessing that it would take time for the reality of concluding his touring career to sink in. He conveyed his profound appreciation for his loyal fans, their unwavering support, and the profound impact they have had on his life.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour has solidified its place among the highest-grossing concert tours in history, amassing a staggering $900 million in ticket sales, as reported by Billboard.

Elton John's farewell tour has not only left an indelible mark on his career but has also etched itself into the hearts of millions worldwide, solidifying his status as an iconic figure in the music industry.