Moresby Arts Theatre Presents 'Taurama'

Crafted by the esteemed patron and local living legend, 'Taurama' is a timeless masterpiece, captivating hearts and minds since its inaugural performance in 1985, commemorating a decade of Independence.

'Taurama', a play by Norah Vagi Brash and directed by Robert Vaso, promises an enchanting blend of legend, kastom, music, dance, and humour, weaving a spellbinding narrative that resonates across generations. This profound play transcends time, delivering a poignant message as relevant today as it was decades ago.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of 'Taurama' at Moresby Arts Theatre. Join in for an evening of entertainment, enlightenment, and celebration, paying tribute to our heritage and the enduring spirit of our people.

The show dates start from 29th February, 1st to 2nd March till 7th March, and the 9th will be held in the Matinee at 1 pm and 7pm.

Secure your tickets now for this extraordinary theatrical event, available at Moresby Arts Theatre, Foodworld Waterfront, and through the TicketBilum App, and be part of an unforgettable journey that promises to leave you spellbound!