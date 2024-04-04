Matisyahu’s Anthem Against Anti-Semitism

Amid Pro-Palestinian protests and cancelled shows in the US, Matisyahu remains resolute in his commitment to combating hate through music.

Matisyahu's new single, "Ascent," serves as a powerful anthem against the rising tide of anti-Semitism. Produced by Michael Goldwasser of Easy Star Records, the track blends reggae, hip-hop, and spirituality to deliver a poignant message. The accompanying music video, featuring personal footage from Matisyahu's recent trip to Israel, adds historical context to his narrative.

Before his nationwide tour and the release of his EP "Hold The Fire," Matisyahu visited communities in Israel affected by attacks, offering support and solidarity. Despite facing protests in cities like Chicago, Tucson, and Santa Fe, where shows were cancelled due to safety concerns, Matisyahu remains undeterred.

Refusing to succumb to pressure, Matisyahu sees the cancellations as attempts by "bullies" to silence his voice. He insists on the importance of standing firm against hate and supporting causes dear to his heart, pledging to donate proceeds from cancelled shows to aid families of hostages and support emergency medical services in Israel.

Now, as he returns to Israel to receive an award from The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Matisyahu continues his advocacy for Israel during the Gaza war. With planned concerts in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, he becomes the sole international artist to perform in Israel since the conflict began, solidifying his stance against hatred and division.