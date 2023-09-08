Kundiawa Gembogl to host cultural show

Member for Kundiawa-Gembogl and Vice Minister assisting the Prime Minister Muguwa Dilu received a donation of K10,000 from the National Cultural Commission to support the event, scheduled to take place from the 10-12 September 2023.

Over 50 cultural groups from the corners of Chimbu Province are set to converge in Kundiawa town to proudly display their rich and unique traditions.

Dilu expressed that this cultural show signifies a milestone for the Kundiawa-Gembogl District, not only as a celebration of heritage but also as a catalyst for socio-economic development within the district and the entire province.

Executive Director of NCC, Steven Enomb Kilanda commended this initiative, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting Papua New Guinea's diverse cultures. He also called for collaboration, urging all 89 districts and 22 provinces to partner with NCC to deliver cultural programs and services across the nation.

The K10,000 contribution represents an additional funding boost to the K20,000 already allocated to the show committee, as announced during the festival's official launch by Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard in 29June this year.