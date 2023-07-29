Jubilee Secondary host cultural show

The theme for this year is, ‘Identity Though Diversity’. A total of 25 traditional groups took part in the event.

The SCR coordinator, Elizabeth Ikupu said the cultural show in any educational institution is often hosted to enhance cultural diversity.

“That is why the school has been hosting cultural shows as a platform for the young generation to value their culture and custom,” she said.

She said the passing of culture and traditions to the younger generation is done in such cultural shows in the educational institute is a way forward to train students of understanding and know their different cultures through traditional singing and dancing.

Ikupu said the show signifies the value of passing the tradition from generation to generation because Papua New Guinea has a unique cultural tradition that must not die but pass on.

She said apart from the show itself, stalls were set up with different types and a variety of traditional food was also displayed.

Meanwhile, the Head Boy Emmanuel Asa said keeping the uniqueness of the different traditional cultures and customs through such cultural events is a step forward for younger generations to hold on to the traditional culture of Papua New Guinea.