Mocke, an immensely talented actor, writer, and storyteller from Sydney, has triumphed against all odds with her finely wrought drama.

'I am Kegu' delves into the captivating tale of Kegu, a strong and resilient Papua New Guinean woman who finds herself grappling with the weight of tradition and societal pressures.

Residing in a serene village, Kegu lovingly cares for her elderly mother. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she faces mounting pressure to marry the son of a village chief as his second wife.

Undeterred, Kegu courageously stands her ground, refusing to succumb to an arrangement that goes against her true desires.

As the story unfolds, 'I am Kegu' delves into the complexities of cultural norms and the expectations placed upon women. The play shines a light on the strength and determination of a woman who challenges the status quo, daring to pave her path despite the disapproval of those around her.

'I am Kegu' recently earned its well-deserved recognition as a finalist for the Sydney Theatre Company's prestigious Patrick White Playwrights Award, further solidifying Wendy Mocke's status as one of Sydney's most exciting and talented artistic voices.

The Griffin Theatre Company celebrates not only Wendy's outstanding achievement but also the impressive efforts of the shortlisted playwrights for this year's award: Kate Bubalo, Cassie Hamilton, Laurence Rosier Staines, and Grace Wilson. Each of these writers demonstrated remarkable skill, adding to the rich tapestry of Australian storytelling.

The Griffin Award, a beacon of hope and encouragement for emerging playwrights, is generously supported by the Copyright Agency's Cultural Fund, an organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting new Australian writing.

Their unwavering commitment to fostering creativity has enabled burgeoning talents like Wendy Mocke to shine brightly on the stage of Australian theatre.

As the excitement settles, Wendy Mocke's triumph stands as an inspiration to aspiring playwrights across the nation. Her incredible journey, courage, and storytelling prowess serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that dedication and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements.

With the Griffin Award 2023 firmly under her belt, Wendy Mocke's 'I am Kegu' promises to touch the hearts of audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary theatre.

Congratulations to Wendy and all the talented playwrights who participated in this year's award, and we eagerly await the next chapter of their creative endeavors.

As the curtain falls on this year's Griffin Award, aspiring playwrights and theatre enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the opening of entries for the Griffin Award 2024, slated to open in late 2023.

The stage is set for a new wave of captivating storytelling, sure to take the world by storm once again.