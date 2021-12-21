Hatwok Meri Runway Showcase Women’s Work

The runway showcased home grown designs with a touch of the latest trend seen around the world.

From casual wear to evening wear, swim wear to active wear, all had one thing in common, designed by Papua New Guinean women entrepreneurs.

The Hatwok Meri Runway was organized by the US Academy for Women Entrepreneurs.

Warumou collection was one that caught the attention of the spectators.

It displayed an elegance line-up of the must wear fashion for today’s trend.

Designer Bonnie Naua from Boera village in Central Province thanked the US Embassy through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs for giving her the confidence at this platform.

“I proved myself tonight that I can’t doubt myself. For Saroni Tailoring, this platform gave me a boost to the next level,” Mrs Naua said.

Another entrepreneur is Veronica Yobone who displayed her family’s collection Wanaku. She said the collection is already out, and the brand is looking forward to release new products to the market.

“Some of our designs are already on the market, and a lot of women are wearing them. This is just our first time and we are looking forward to more products to be out very soon,” said Yobone.

This is third year in the running for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs to host a runway show for participants who went through the program.

The academy provides women with knowledge and skills on how to create and manage their own business Fashion business.

The women who participated in the runway were products of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program.