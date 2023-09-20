Dreikikir cultural show date confirmed

Chairman of the show, Harold Melehei, said they have decided to change the date to align with the 2023 National Cultural Commission calendar.

“With that, the show date is confirmed.

“Twenty cultural groups have been registered plus six string bands. The theme of the show is: ‘Whistle Communication – Embrace the Past and Enhance the Future’.

The Mambul Showground, in East Sepik Province, is all set for the event, with Melehei saying the event’s gold sponsor is Digicel PNG.

The committee is also seeking assistance from the provincial government and the Ambunti-Drekikir District Development Authority.

“The National Cultural Commission has been our partner since establishing the event this year. They assisted us with banners, flyers and funding assistance.

“We are expecting all Government organisations and business houses to confirm their funding assistance by the end of this week.”