Commitment to support PNG festivals

Marketing manager, Maryanne Tom, made the statement following Trukai’s K10,000 cash sponsorship towards this year’s 26th National Mask & Warwagira Festival in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

The five-day festival commenced with the Kinavai Tubuan Mask dancers on Wednesday, July 12th, and concluded on Sunday, July 16th.

“Cultural events such as the Warwagira Festival is a great way to showcase our proud culture and heritage,” said Tom.

“Additionally, times are tough so events such as this brings together organisations like Trukai, tourists both local and international and SMEs to support local economies demonstrating community spirit and unity.

“We’re very excited that the Warwagira Festival is back on the calendar this year and are committed to continue to support this festival for many years to come.”

Vice Chairman of the National Mask & Warwagira Festival, Tiolam Wawaga, welcomed Trukai’s Silver Sponsorship, commending the company’s commitment towards preserving local Papua New Guinea culture.

The Warwagira Festival is back this year after a three-year absence due to COVID-19.

“This year marks the fourth consecutive year of Trukai’s support towards the festival. The company is one of the most recognizable brands in this country and it is only fitting to have the country’s most loved rice brand show its support towards the Tolai, Baining and Pomio group of people to support our culture,” said Wawaga.