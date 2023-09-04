Anslom wins two awards

This was shortly after claiming The Band of the Year accolade at the International Singer-Songwriter Association's annual ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia.

Based in Los Angeles, Anslom's latest triumphs were revealed during the virtual announcement of the 2023 InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) winners. The ICMA Founder and Executive Director, Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, made the exhilarating announcement via Zoom.

Anslom's first major win was the coveted ICon Award, the apex of recognition within ICMA's global music community. This prestigious accolade not only crowns Anslom as an exceptional artist but also rewards him with a $1,000 prize.

The ICon Award is a testament to Anslom's extraordinary impact on the ICMA judges, a panel consisting of Hollywood music executives and industry professionals renowned for their collaborations with illustrious artists worldwide.

In a statement of praise and acknowledgment, ICMA stated, "This prestigious accolade (ICon Award) is reserved for one exceptional artist selected from the pool of official winners from every continent. It takes into consideration criteria beyond music such as star power, professionalism, stage presence, global outlook, and career potential."

Adding to his impressive haul, Anslom secured the title of Best of America Award in the reggae category for his soulful track, "Love Me Again."

These accolades are not just symbolic victories; they come with valuable prizes, including a full music scholarship and a one-on-one mentoring program.

The InterContinental Music Awards stands as a beacon for celebrating and honouring the most accomplished and diverse musical talents from all corners of the globe, spanning across all musical genres. Anslom's triumphs reflect not only his musical prowess but also his unwavering commitment to his craft on the global stage.