Alibi Announces Contestant

Ms Collin was chosen from a batch of eight girls to be the face of Alibi Bar & Grill at 2021 Miss Pacific Island Pageant.

Being the fourth child in a family of nine, Miss Collin believes that being a contestant of this prestigious event will set the path to a bright future for her and her family.

Chairperson of MPIP, Molly O’Rourke thanked Alibi Bar & Grill board and management for their wonderful support as sponsors and coming on board creating opportunities for young Papua New Guinean women.

“Hard work pays off in the end, I am sure the beauty of this opportunity is that they have given this young woman an opportunity to fulfill her dreams, aspirations and vision to become the woman that she wants to be. That is the bottom line of this sponsorship that is given to her,” said Ms O’Rourke.

Alibi Bar & Grill General Manager, Martha Kau officially announced Ms Collin as Miss Alibi 2021 and told of the wonderful traits that landed Miss Collin as their chosen contestant.

“This young woman hails from Central and Gulf and at the age of 22, she’s already supporting her family and siblings as the bread winner working as one of the team members at Alibi,” said Ms Kau.

Young Writer’s dream is to be a businesswoman and creating opportunities for others.

Ms Kau added: “Like many, she has dreams and goals but also recognizing the timing may not always be right. However, she believes that the best thing she can do is to continue on learning and working towards her goals and encourages others to do the same.”

The MPIP PNG was presented with a K25,000 cheque as contestant sponsorship. The contestant will receive K5000 of the sponsorship funding and the designer responsible for her wardrobe preparation for pageant week will also receive K5000. A K10,000 funding went to MPIP for operational costs and K5000 automatically goes towards the scholarship fund that has been in operation since 2012.

Since 2012, MPIP has supported over 400 young women across the nation in different tertiary institutions to the value of over K1.2 million. This scholarship initiative helps the organization to empower women through education. The priority areas covered are education, health and agriculture.