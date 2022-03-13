“Bottoms Up” a comedy musical

This show is set in the England renaissance era where two brothers struggle to find success in the theatrical world famed by the wildly popular William Shakespeare.

The Moresby Arts Theatre is a club of volunteers that have been staging many a show and promoting the performing arts for over a hundred years, and for the last 47 years at this theatre alone.

For a little while due to COVID-19, MAT has stepped out of the stage lights awaiting the moment when another great production is brought to life.

That time is now with the musical comedy “BOTTOMS UP” set in the renaissance England era of 1595 of two lowly brothers struggling to make their mark in the world of theatre but are outshined by the ever-popular Shakespeare.

Show Director Natalie Pidik gave an insight on how the program has been doing for the past two weeks.

“We would like to thank our sponsors. We’ve been completely overwhelmed with support in this recent season and have been extremely blessed to have so many people come alongside us and allow us to put up a show, especially after being on a two year break due to COVID. The show has been running for the last 2 weeks and we’re happy to say that we’ve had 2 weeks of sold out shows which has been amazing, thank you Port Moresby for all your support.”

The show has received generous sponsorship in cash and kind by various business houses and institutions. Just recently, the Sir Brian Bell foundation donated new stage curtains for the theatre after so many years and countless shows.

Having overcome the pandemic and getting the go ahead from the Control Centre, the cast and crew comprising of volunteers went head on with rehearsals for the love of theatre and displayed an amazing show that has become the talk of the town.

Jacob Ilave who is also a Director of this wonderful production said the show brings an entire new and unique experience and was happy of the outcome.

Ilave said, “It’s an adaptation of a fairly new musical that came out in the U.S back in 2017 called ‘Something Rotten’. We have adapted it a bit, putting in some cool songs that we think are fun and it just makes it a little bit more relevant to the PNG context. This is because sometimes, having a different audience it will really help if you just do those small things to make it a little more relevant to them. It’s a comedy through and through so there’s lots of laughter and lots of funny scenes.”