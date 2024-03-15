‘Wounded Warriors’ makes impact at premiere

The audience was enthralled by the feature film, which brought a narrative that explored themes of trauma, redemption, and forgiveness in a typical Papua New Guinea setting.

Filmmaker, Richard Sergeant said many attendees were deeply moved by the film's authenticity. He said it resonated with their own experiences.

The screening of the film began with entertainment to set the mood. An immersive cultural experience by artists Shauntai Sherree Abdul-Rahman who is a Multi-faceted vocalist and composer, Shivantha Music a singer, songwriter and actor from Sri Lanka, Black Sistaz who are female singers from West Papua, and Jugu Gaitah a young talented singer and a song writer from Hula village, in Papua New Guinea.

Amongst the audience, was PNG High Commissioner to Australia, John Kali.

Commissioner Kali acknowledged Zolard Media for its courage in tackling such a sensitive subject matter. He emphasized the film's powerful message, stating that it resonated not only with the people of Papua New Guinea but also with audiences around the world.

"What 'Wounded Warriors' offers is not just a cinematic experience but a profound reflection of what is happening today. It sheds light on the importance of understanding the perspectives of both victims and perpetrators," the High Commissioner said.

The producers behind ‘Wounded Warriors’ are Director Richard Sergeant, Co-Producers Olive Sergeant and Joyce Vali and Executive Producer Micheline Erbes.

The film commemorates the month of International Women’s Day. Zolard Media is now planning to have the film screened in Port Moresby and other centres in Papua New Guinea and abroad.