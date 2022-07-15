 

WNB Counting underway

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
12:15, July 15, 2022
Count five for Hoskins LLG for Nakanai Open and Kimbe Urban LLG for Talasea Open were underway yesterday, 14th July with the following numbers updated for the first five after count six.

The numbers for count five are as follows for Talasea Open and Nakanai Open, while Kandrian Gloucester not yet as it will commence its primary counts this evening on 14th July, 2022. This is as per Returning Officer for KG, Peter Manasaplo who confirmed that all ballot boxes for the five LLGs of the district are stored at the Kimbe Police Station awaiting counting.

The primary count will start with Gasmata LLG with 16 ballot boxes while Gloucester LLG also with 16 ballot boxes ready for counting.

Count Five

TALASEA OPEN

NAKANAI OPEN

1. John Tuka 925

2. Freddie Kumai 839

3. Blaise Dau 364

4. Joseph Meta 358

5.Nick Tupi 253

1. Francis Manake 2736

2. Francis Marus 1730

3. Joseph  Tauvasa 892

4. Felix Kua 805

5. Phil Wai 363

 

These are the progressive totals of count 6 for Talasea Open Electorate and Kimbe Urban LLG:

10 Freddie Reu Kumai (People’s Party) -860

11 Joseph Tanalau (Independent) -99

12 Joe Simo (Independent)-28

13 Dennis Holiua Marus (Independent)-42

14 Pain Pyare (Independent)-119

15 Jon Ura Ravu (Independent)-418

16 John Naravu Wari Vama (Independent)-20

17 Clement Koim Mapa (Independent)-6

18 Johnson Martin Yabogo ( PNG Party)-101

19 Peter Baule Babai (Independent)-48

20 Johnathan Baks (Independent)-99

21 Gerthrude Vitolo (Indigenous Liberation Party)-19

22 Francis M Waka (Independent)-12

23 Newman Bito Kaka Cruz( Advance PNG Party)-151

24 Dominic Kaumu (National Alliance Party)-102

25 John Takae (PNG National Party)-7

26 Henry Gorea (United Resource Party)-141

27 Peter Kura Prior (League for National Advancement Party)-99

28 John Tuka (Pangu Party)-1,015

29 Patrick Francis Kamo (Liberal Party)-14

30 David Livingston (Independent)-0

31 Sailas James (Independent)-5

32 Roger Silo Yuavie( Independent)-2

33 Alphonse Taio (People's Action Party)-6

34 Blaise Dau (United Labor Party)-540

35 Nick Tupi (Independent)-339

36 Jospeh C Metta (People's First Party)-430

37 Maxwell Bambai Bito ( Independent)-131

38 James Gakiu Dabok (Independent)-3

39 Lucas Buo (Independent)-4

40 Jonah Vatete Rave Katu (Independent)-15

41 Frank Wia (Independent) -29
West New Britain Province
2022 National General Elections
Carol Kidu
