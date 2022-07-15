WNB Counting underway

The numbers for count five are as follows for Talasea Open and Nakanai Open, while Kandrian Gloucester not yet as it will commence its primary counts this evening on 14th July, 2022. This is as per Returning Officer for KG, Peter Manasaplo who confirmed that all ballot boxes for the five LLGs of the district are stored at the Kimbe Police Station awaiting counting.

The primary count will start with Gasmata LLG with 16 ballot boxes while Gloucester LLG also with 16 ballot boxes ready for counting.

Count Five

TALASEA OPEN NAKANAI OPEN 1. John Tuka 925 2. Freddie Kumai 839 3. Blaise Dau 364 4. Joseph Meta 358 5.Nick Tupi 253 1. Francis Manake 2736 2. Francis Marus 1730 3. Joseph Tauvasa 892 4. Felix Kua 805 5. Phil Wai 363

These are the progressive totals of count 6 for Talasea Open Electorate and Kimbe Urban LLG: