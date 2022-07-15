WNB Counting underway

The numbers for count five are as follows for Talasea Open and Nakanai Open, while Kandrian Gloucester not yet as it will commence its primary counts this evening on 14th July, 2022. This is as per Returning Officer for KG, Peter Manasaplo who confirmed that all ballot boxes for the five LLGs of the district are stored at the Kimbe Police Station awaiting counting.
The primary count will start with Gasmata LLG with 16 ballot boxes while Gloucester LLG also with 16 ballot boxes ready for counting.
Count Five
TALASEA OPEN
NAKANAI OPEN
1. John Tuka 925
2. Freddie Kumai 839
3. Blaise Dau 364
4. Joseph Meta 358
5.Nick Tupi 253
1. Francis Manake 2736
2. Francis Marus 1730
3. Joseph Tauvasa 892
4. Felix Kua 805
5. Phil Wai 363
These are the progressive totals of count 6 for Talasea Open Electorate and Kimbe Urban LLG:
10 Freddie Reu Kumai (People’s Party) -860
11 Joseph Tanalau (Independent) -99
12 Joe Simo (Independent)-28
13 Dennis Holiua Marus (Independent)-42
14 Pain Pyare (Independent)-119
15 Jon Ura Ravu (Independent)-418
16 John Naravu Wari Vama (Independent)-20
17 Clement Koim Mapa (Independent)-6
18 Johnson Martin Yabogo ( PNG Party)-101
19 Peter Baule Babai (Independent)-48
20 Johnathan Baks (Independent)-99
21 Gerthrude Vitolo (Indigenous Liberation Party)-19
22 Francis M Waka (Independent)-12
23 Newman Bito Kaka Cruz( Advance PNG Party)-151
24 Dominic Kaumu (National Alliance Party)-102
25 John Takae (PNG National Party)-7
26 Henry Gorea (United Resource Party)-141
27 Peter Kura Prior (League for National Advancement Party)-99
28 John Tuka (Pangu Party)-1,015
29 Patrick Francis Kamo (Liberal Party)-14
30 David Livingston (Independent)-0
31 Sailas James (Independent)-5
32 Roger Silo Yuavie( Independent)-2
33 Alphonse Taio (People's Action Party)-6
34 Blaise Dau (United Labor Party)-540
35 Nick Tupi (Independent)-339
36 Jospeh C Metta (People's First Party)-430
37 Maxwell Bambai Bito ( Independent)-131
38 James Gakiu Dabok (Independent)-3
39 Lucas Buo (Independent)-4
40 Jonah Vatete Rave Katu (Independent)-15
41 Frank Wia (Independent) -29