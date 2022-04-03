Madang police ready for election

Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, they started the route march last month. They will continue this exercise every Wednesday’s and Saturday’s until deployment. PPC Rubiang said they are not fully equipped, but officers must be physically fit to walk long distances to ensure police presence is felt and seen during the election.

PPC Rubiang said Madang is mountainous and not every village is connected to a road network, especially those in the remote parts. He said the only means of transport will be by walking from one location to another during the polling period. The PPC said there are areas in Rai Coast, Middle Ramu, Usino Bundi, Bogia, Sumkar, and even Madang that are not connected by road so police officers and election officials will need to walk long distances to reach polling stations.

“To do that police officers must be physical fit to walk from one place to another. The route March and other physical exercises that are carried out by the police officer will help them to be prepared for that. I am happy that that some of the police officers at Walium, Usino and Ramu had been taking part in the sporting activity at Walium which is good. I am now calling on the other police officers from the Rural command such as Bogia, Karkar, Saidor, Ramu, Walium, Usino to get yourself ready for the big operation that will be coming up in a few weeks.”

PPC Rubiang said he will do his best to ensure his officers deliver a successful election operation.