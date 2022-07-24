High Risk Area Complete Polling

Contingent commander, Inspector Steven Yalamu said the Nankina Valley was classified as a high risk area because of the notorious Hetwara gang’s ongoing criminal activities in the area.

Inspector Yalamu said the team completed polling and were transported to Saidor station where the ballot boxes were sorted and flown to Madang.

Inspector Yalamu was pleased with the support from the police hierarchy and the responsible authorities in helping to transport the polling teams.

The ballot papers were transported to Madang by a police helicopter while the polling officials and some security personnel travelled by boat to Madang on Friday and yesterday.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, added that the police Air Wing also assisted to airlift other polling teams from Middle Ramu and Usino Bundi.

Counting had already began for Madang, Sumkar and Bogia Open, while Usino-Bundi, Middle Ramu and Rai Coast will start soon when the counting venues and ballot papers are sorted out.