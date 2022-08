People's National Congress Party candidate, Ricky Morris has come out on top, elected for the first time as member-elect.

Morris led with 8,093 votes. Coming in close was Lisia Ilaibeni (URP) with 7,986 polling; a difference of 170 votes.

Allan Bole Baniyamai (PNGP) was the 36th candidate to be eliminated. His votes were distributed and Morris won.