Allocate funding for biometrics

“We need to address the Black illegal economy as soon as possible with IRC to be supported with special funding for this purpose only,” Sir John said. “Changing the features of Kina bills and toea is one possible strategy. Give the people about a month to substitute old with new featured bills.

“Billions of Kina not seen in the formal economy will be banked. This will boost the economy through injection of unbanked black economy money into the formal circular flow.

“Corrupt cash bribes and commissions for deals will be exposed as a result,” Sir John said.

The senior political leader made these remarks in an effort to encourage the government to have a coordinated approach in service delivery, which includes cost-cutting measures in the public service machinery.

In addition, Sir John said the government must reiterate support for its key intervention program like the SME Grant Facility and Credit Guarantee Scheme, to stimulate the economy.