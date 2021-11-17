SJA COVID-19 Update

Reports of those patients showed they had symptoms of respiratory conditions; 5 cases in NCD, 2 cases in Central/Gulf, one case in Lae, 2 in Kokopo and in Kundiawa. During the same period, St John Ambulance emergency team attended to 40 cases in all its call centres.

At the Nightingale Taurama Aquatic Centre, the new admissions as at 6pm on 13th November, had two cases who were not on oxygen, one on oxygen and 25 mild cases who were not on oxygen. There were 30 moderate cases who were on oxygen as well. There was one severe case on oxygen.

Report from the SJA CEO stated that overall they covered 70 emergency calls throughout the country in the last 24 hours at 6pm on Saturday 13th November.

Matt Cannon said SJA is concerned about the increase in ambulance callouts to Central province. There were 8 patients who were transported from Central province, 3 of these were COVID-19 positive; 2 of them had respiratory and suspected covid cases. Whilst the number 8 seems small, it is double their normal caseload. He said, it takes the ambulance crew about 3-8 hours per patient.

St John Ambulance also reported that there is a small rise in COVID cases in Central, Lae and NCD.