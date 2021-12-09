Motu-Koita Vaccination Progressing

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr proudly expressed that the MKA rollout is doing well compared to the country’s vaccination rollout.

He said the rollout using the big yellow buses has not forced upon the people but this the vaccines are available for the people, so they can make a choice to protect themselves by being vaccinated.

Toka Jr said: “Based on our current adult population data we have done over 46 percent of the adult population in our electorate that is over 8000 people adults. We are running well considering the fact that the national vaccination rates are about 30-40 percent, so we are doing well.

“We haven’t pressured anyone to get vaccinated, we just put the buses in front at their doorstep. If they want to get vaccinated, they can. The service is there provided for them and the choice is always theirs.”