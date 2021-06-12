Morobe COVID-19 Update

In March and April, the province was hard hit with increased cases and a number of deaths.
The Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 594 cases in April, while the number dropped by more than half in May to 273.
No deaths were recorded in the month of May.
The cumulative total in April was 931 and May ended cumulatively with 1,264.
The influenza or seasonal flu outbreak starts from December, peaks off and slowly reduces at the end of April and May the next year. The Health Authority believes that COVID-19 may have followed a similar seasonal calendar, as indicated by the current trend.
“On the other side, less people are coming for tests may be due to myths, rumours and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout in the month of May 2021,” stated the MoPHA.
Table one: The list of health facilities in Morobe Province doing swabbing and/or testing in the month of May
|
#
|
Name of Health facility
|
District
|
Swabbing and types of SARSCOV2 test done
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
AgRDT
|
GeneXpert
|
PCR
|
|
1
|
Buimo HC
|
Lae
|
Yes
|
|
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
2
|
Buimo CIS clinic
|
Lae
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert
|
3
|
Tent City
|
Lae
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert
|
4
|
Malahang
|
Lae
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times
|
5
|
Butibam
|
Lae
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times
|
6
|
Milfordhaven
|
Lae
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times
|
7
|
Lae International Hospital
|
Lae
|
No
|
No
|
PCR only
|
Private (LIH/PIH)
|
8
|
Entry Point Check (EPC) 11-Mile
|
Lae
|
No
|
No
|
PCR only
|
Sky Health Medical (SHM)
|
9
|
SIK stadium/Angau Hospital
|
Lae
|
Yes
|
Yes-Angau Pathology
|
No
|
Requests for PCR at times
|
10
|
Wampar HC
|
Huon District
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
11
|
Ramu Agri Clinic
|
Markham
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Request for both gene and PCR
|
12
|
Morobe HC
|
Huon District
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Yet to request for GeneXpert/PCR
|
13
|
Boana HC
|
Nawaeb District
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
14
|
Situm HC
|
Nawaeb District
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
15
|
Torowa HC
|
Nawaeb District
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Only swabbing for GeneXpert/PCR
|
16
|
Bulolo Rural Hospital
|
Bulolo
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
17
|
Entry Point Check Bulolo
|
Bulolo
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Private
|
18
|
Entry Point check Wau
|
Bulolo
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Private
|
19
|
Menyamya HC
|
Menyamya
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
20
|
Mutzing Health Centre
|
Markham District
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
21
|
Braun Memorial Hospital
|
Finschhafen
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
22
|
Etep Rural Hospital, Wasu
|
Tewae Siassi
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
23
|
Lablab Health Center, Siassi
|
Tewae Siassi
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Requests for gene and PCR at times
|
24
|
Busaung HSC
|
Kabwum
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Start testing this week
|
25
|
Derim HC
|
Kabwum
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Start testing this week
COVID-19 PREVALENCE IN MOROBE
Table2: Shows Morobe PHA's stakeholders in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response and the outcome of the team work that led to Morobe’s prevalence in the month of April and May 2021
|
Months
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
Grand Total
|
Sites/test
|
Lae International Hospital
|
Sky Health Medical Services
|
Ramu Agri Industries Clinic
|
Lae International Hospital
|
Sky Health Medical
|
Ramu Agri Industries
|
Total tests
|
483
|
5746
|
26
|
378
|
10,154
|
133
|
16,920
|
|
Positives tests
|
46
|
211
|
3
|
30
|
316
|
28
|
634
|
Negatives tests
|
436
|
5535
|
19
|
348
|
9838
|
105
|
16281
|
Inconclusive tests
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3