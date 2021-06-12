Morobe COVID-19 Update

In March and April, the province was hard hit with increased cases and a number of deaths.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 594 cases in April, while the number dropped by more than half in May to 273.

No deaths were recorded in the month of May.

The cumulative total in April was 931 and May ended cumulatively with 1,264.

The influenza or seasonal flu outbreak starts from December, peaks off and slowly reduces at the end of April and May the next year. The Health Authority believes that COVID-19 may have followed a similar seasonal calendar, as indicated by the current trend.

“On the other side, less people are coming for tests may be due to myths, rumours and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout in the month of May 2021,” stated the MoPHA.

Table one: The list of health facilities in Morobe Province doing swabbing and/or testing in the month of May

# Name of Health facility District Swabbing and types of SARSCOV2 test done Remarks AgRDT GeneXpert PCR 1 Buimo HC Lae Yes Requests for gene and PCR at times 2 Buimo CIS clinic Lae No No No Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert 3 Tent City Lae No No No Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert 4 Malahang Lae Yes No No Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times 5 Butibam Lae Yes No No Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times 6 Milfordhaven Lae Yes No No Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times 7 Lae International Hospital Lae No No PCR only Private (LIH/PIH) 8 Entry Point Check (EPC) 11-Mile Lae No No PCR only Sky Health Medical (SHM) 9 SIK stadium/Angau Hospital Lae Yes Yes-Angau Pathology No Requests for PCR at times 10 Wampar HC Huon District Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 11 Ramu Agri Clinic Markham Yes No No Request for both gene and PCR 12 Morobe HC Huon District Yes No No Yet to request for GeneXpert/PCR 13 Boana HC Nawaeb District Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 14 Situm HC Nawaeb District Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 15 Torowa HC Nawaeb District No No No Only swabbing for GeneXpert/PCR 16 Bulolo Rural Hospital Bulolo Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 17 Entry Point Check Bulolo Bulolo No No Yes Private 18 Entry Point check Wau Bulolo No No Yes Private 19 Menyamya HC Menyamya Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 20 Mutzing Health Centre Markham District Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 21 Braun Memorial Hospital Finschhafen Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 22 Etep Rural Hospital, Wasu Tewae Siassi Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 23 Lablab Health Center, Siassi Tewae Siassi Yes No No Requests for gene and PCR at times 24 Busaung HSC Kabwum Yes No No Start testing this week 25 Derim HC Kabwum Yes No No Start testing this week

COVID-19 PREVALENCE IN MOROBE

Table2: Shows Morobe PHA's stakeholders in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response and the outcome of the team work that led to Morobe’s prevalence in the month of April and May 2021