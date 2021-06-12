 

Morobe COVID-19 Update

13:55, June 12, 2021
Morobe Province has seen dramatic reduction in the incidences of COVID-19 cases in the month of May.

In March and April, the province was hard hit with increased cases and a number of deaths.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 594 cases in April, while the number dropped by more than half in May to 273.

No deaths were recorded in the month of May.

The cumulative total in April was 931 and May ended cumulatively with 1,264.

The influenza or seasonal flu outbreak starts from December, peaks off and slowly reduces at the end of April and May the next year. The Health Authority believes that COVID-19 may have followed a similar seasonal calendar, as indicated by the current trend.

“On the other side, less people are coming for tests may be due to myths, rumours and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout in the month of May 2021,” stated the MoPHA.

Table one: The list of health facilities in Morobe Province doing swabbing and/or testing in the month of May

#

Name of Health facility

District

Swabbing and types of SARSCOV2 test done

Remarks

 

 

 

AgRDT

GeneXpert

PCR

 

1

Buimo HC

Lae

Yes

 

 

Requests for gene and PCR at times

2

Buimo CIS clinic

Lae

No

No

No

Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert

3

Tent City

Lae

No

No

No

Only swabs for PCR/GeneXpert

4

Malahang

Lae

Yes

No

No

Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times

5

Butibam

Lae

Yes

No

No

Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times

6

Milfordhaven

Lae

Yes

No

No

Requests for GeneXpert and PCR at times

7

Lae International Hospital

Lae

No

No

PCR only

Private (LIH/PIH)

8

Entry Point Check (EPC) 11-Mile

Lae

 

No

No

PCR only

Sky Health Medical (SHM)

9

SIK stadium/Angau Hospital

Lae

Yes

Yes-Angau Pathology

No

Requests for PCR at times

10

Wampar HC

Huon District

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

11

Ramu Agri Clinic

Markham

Yes

No

No

Request for both gene and PCR

12

Morobe HC

Huon District

Yes

No

No

Yet to request for GeneXpert/PCR

13

Boana HC

Nawaeb District

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

14

Situm HC

Nawaeb District

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

15

Torowa HC

Nawaeb District

No

No

No

Only swabbing for GeneXpert/PCR

16

Bulolo Rural Hospital

Bulolo

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

17

Entry Point Check Bulolo

Bulolo

No

No

Yes

Private

18

Entry Point check Wau

Bulolo

No

No

Yes

Private

19

Menyamya HC

Menyamya

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

20

Mutzing Health Centre

Markham District

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

21

Braun Memorial Hospital

Finschhafen

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

22

Etep Rural Hospital, Wasu

Tewae Siassi

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

23

Lablab Health Center, Siassi

Tewae Siassi

Yes

No

No

Requests for gene and PCR at times

24

Busaung HSC

Kabwum

Yes

No

No

Start testing this week

25

Derim HC

Kabwum

Yes

No

No

Start testing this week

 

COVID-19 PREVALENCE IN MOROBE

 

Table2: Shows Morobe PHA's stakeholders in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response and the outcome of the team work that led to Morobe’s prevalence in the month of April and May 2021

 

Months

April 2021

 

May 2021

Grand Total

Sites/test

Lae International Hospital

 

Sky Health Medical Services

Ramu Agri Industries Clinic

Lae International Hospital

Sky Health Medical

Ramu Agri Industries

Total tests

483

5746

26

378

10,154

133

16,920

 

Positives tests

46

211

3

30

316

28

634

Negatives tests

436

5535

19

348

9838

105

16281

Inconclusive tests

0

0

3

0

0

0

3
