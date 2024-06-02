Security agencies lauded for maintaining order

In a statement, Commissioner Manning said the RPNGC and PNGDF are working closely to collate and share information on potential criminal activities that might be instigated while Parliament continues into week two of session that resumes on Tuesday, June 4th.

He said this includes ongoing cooperation between RPNGC specialist units and the PNGDF Long Range Reconnaissance Unit in the analysis of information of law-and-order significance.

Manning said ongoing cooperation between police and military units further sends a very clear message to opportunists thinking they can get away with crimes with the misconception that police are distracted during this period.

He said the collaborative approach was approved by the National Executive Council, enabling continued callout for the Defence Force.

"It is essential that while matters of national importance are taking place, be these Parliament sittings, high-level visits or even protests, that people can go about their normal business without hindrance.

"The job of the Police Force is to preserve peace and good order in the country so that our communities can go about their daily lives. We remain focused on delivering upon this job,” Manning added.