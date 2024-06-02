Newmont supports Enga with K1 million

This pledge is in response to Papua New Guinea’s call for support and will be provided in coordination with other resource companies through the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE).

The funding will be used by the National Disaster Centre and the United Nations who are co-leading the relief missions to provide emergency relief supplies to meet the immediate needs of local communities in the landslide area and to address longer-term necessities as required.

According to Newmont’s Managing Director in Papua New Guinea, Alwyn Pretorius, as long-term partners and friends, Newmont stands with the people and Government of Papua New Guinea at this tragic time.

“Our K1 million in immediate support will assist the urgent needs of those affected by this devastating landslide.

“We will continue to work closely with humanitarian partners and the Government of Papua New Guinea through PNG CORE to support response efforts,” Pretorius added.