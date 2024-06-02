Measures to protect female footballers

This comes after listening to the concerns of women in the game and, following thorough discussions with key stakeholders and a previous set of landmark reforms.

Approved by the FIFA Council in May 2024, these changes will extend the rights and protections to adoptive parents as well as non-biological mothers.

In addition, these updates will also recognise the physical, psychological and social dimensions in the event of an inability to provide employment services due to severe menstruation, or medical complications relating to pregnancy, and member associations will be encouraged to allow female players to have contact with their families while on international duty.