Fiji announces new Covid-19 fines and penalties

This has been confirmed by the MInister of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya.

From today, failure to wear a mask or face-covering in the required setting will result in the spot fine of $250, businesses failing to maintain records or have QR codes available for a scan can be fined up to a thousand dollars.

Koya said the business and the official responsible will also get charged.

Failure to take temperature checks will incur a $250 fine for individuals and a $1, 000 fine will be imposed on business.

Koya highlighted high-risk businesses also failing to verify vaccination status will face a $1, 000 fine while official responsible for undertaking that task or in-charge of the premises at the time will be fined $250.

For Public Service Vehicles not complying with capacity requirements, the driver will be charged $100, passenger $100 while a permit holder or company will be charged $1, 000.

Koya also said in addition the company or permit holder can face a $4, 000 fine for not following the protocol for Land Transport Services.

Failure to also comply with the relevant protocols will lead to fines of up to $4, 000