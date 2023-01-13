Singapore News Agency reported that the COVID-Omicron variant is different, deadly and not easily detected properly.

Papua New Guineans living in communal settings are vulnerable to communicable diseases. Thus it is important to be aware of such important announcements as the surge of COVID-Omicron XBB variant surge in Singapore and other countries.

The XBB virus does not necessary come with coughing or fever as the former COVID-19 does, but there will be joint pain, headache, neck pain, upper back pain, Pneumonia, and loss of appetite.

This strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region, and it directly affects the lungs, the "windows," for a relatively short period.

The report stated that the Nasal swab tests are generally negative for COVID-Omicron XBB, and false-negative cases of nasopharyngeal tests are increasing.

This means the virus can spread in the community and directly infect lungs, leading to viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory stress.

XBB has become highly contagious, highly virulent and lethal. People in Singapore have been advised to avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1.5m even in open spaces, wear a double-layer mask; wash hands frequently even when everyone is asymptomatic or no coughing or sneezing.