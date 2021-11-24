COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Validation

“Too many organisations and private companies are bringing rapid test kits. It’s becoming a concern because these are not validated by NCC. These have the potential to mess up our national testing protocols,’’ said Dr Daoni.

Daoni said there are three requirements that organisations must meet before NCC gives approval for the test kits to be used in the country. They are:

The kits must be locally field validated to see the performance of these kits on our Melanesian population.

From the field validation, NCC’s technical team will determine the positive predictive value, negative predictive value, sensitivity and specificity on the performance of this test on this rapid test on the field, and

These rapid kits must be prequalified by the World Health Organisation.

“I strongly encourage any organization or companies willing to bring in any new rapid test kits to get in touch with our laboratory team at NCC to advise on what to do in order to get these kits approved for use in the country,’’ said Dr Daoni.