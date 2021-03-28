‘Rampant community transmission’

This brought the total of reported positive cases to 4,660, in 21 provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville since March 2020.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government was not stifling economic activities and the public service because of COVID-19, and has appealed to those spreading rumours to stop and not mislead the public.

Marape also said the Government is trying to maintain a balance between keeping the economy running and functioning, keeping the public service available to people and at the same time, preventing the unnecessary movement of people.

He said through collaboration with the country’s medical fraternity, the Health Department, the World Health Organisation and established global partners, the Government will make vaccines available.

The vaccination exercise was expected to be distributed this weekend but will likely be rolled out in the coming days as a distribution plan is still being finalised.