YWAM To Visit Kopkop College

The YWAM team will be at the college to host a special school program tomorrow. Known as YWAM Medical Ships Passion and Purpose Seminar, the program hopes to engage students through multi-media talks, games and other hands-on activities.

YWAM Medical Ships has been working in PNG since 2010 as a health registered facility that delivers healthcare services and supplies to rural health workers, including engaging young people through high school seminars, training opportunities and volunteer projects.

Kopkop College, Director Support Services, Mary Udu, said the program will help students to interact and learn outside of the school’s planned curriculum, adding she is confident such extra-curricular activities helps to benefit students in more ways than one.

Udu believes there will be more collaboration between YWAM and the school in the future and remains open to other similar school programs.

Established since 1983 as one of the earliest private-permitted schools in PNG, Kopkop College strives to provide quality learning by ensuring its students interact meaningfully, observed through numerous fun-filled activities.

YWAM school seminar team leader, Taffie Tamba, said this is a great opportunity to have students be involved in the three-hour action-packed event which challenges them to think deeply and be valued as individuals.

(Kopkop primary grades presenting a dance during this week's school assembly)