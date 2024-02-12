Youths Graduate in Financial Literacy

The organization is rooted in Christian values and is inspired by the Parable of the Great Banquet.

Alleviate Inc. empowers individuals spiritually and economically through Bible studies, financial literacy programs, and workshops such as the "Art of Preaching."

They also distribute essential supplies and meals, serving 25,000 people annually across multiple locations in Port Moresby.

Alleviate Inc. plans to expand its initiatives in the future, including adult literacy programs, healthcare services, and the establishment of an orphanage and school.

The organization also fosters community-driven initiatives such as the Community Food Bank and Volunteer Service Sundays, promoting solidarity and collective action.

Recently, the organization's Youth Force project graduated 37 homeless individuals from the Financial Literacy Program. This initiative aims to rehabilitate troubled youth by offering employment or entrepreneurship opportunities, illustrating Alleviate Inc.'s commitment to holistic transformation and empowerment.

Daniel Walo, Alleviate Inc.’s Special Projects Manager, shared in an interview that this development underscores Alleviate Inc.'s commitment to community empowerment and transformation, particularly through projects like the Youth Force initiative. The program targets disadvantaged youth, providing them with training and support to reintegrate into society positively. With an emphasis on practical skills and mindset change, Alleviate Inc. aims to equip these individuals with the tools they need for a brighter future.