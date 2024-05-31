Lae pays respects to Late Anna Wissink

So, it was only fitting that the Late Anna Wissink, a prominent Lae resident, floriculturist and businesswoman, was celebrated at the Lae Botanical Gardens yesterday afternoon.

The Late Anna Wissink was a woman who wore many hats.

She grabbed national attention when she became PNG’s pioneer taro exporter; breaking into selected US markets last year with containers of frozen taro from rural Morobe farmers, and into the Australian market a week before her untimely passing in Fiji on May 14th.

Originally from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, the late Anna and her husband of 22 years, David, made Lae their home.

With her husband’s unwavering support, Anna pursued her love of floriculture and photography, turning it into a business called ‘Teuila Petals Flowers & Events’, where her team provides flowers, bouquets or floral arrangements for events.

She was also the former president of the Friends of the Lae Botanic Gardens; a volunteer organisation that was instrumental in reviving and restoring the once-neglected botanical gardens in 2019.

“I first met Anna in 2017 when she joined the Friends of the Lae Botanic Gardens,” recalled the president of the Friends of the Lae Botanic Gardens, Ruby Yamuna. “And from there we formed a really good friendship and there, we ran with the idea of a flower show and I think that’s where our friendship grew from there.

“Anna always wanted things to be done properly.

“She was very thorough, very detailed, she always asked questions; she wanted to know what the outcome would be, what the benefit would be. She was hard to work with sometimes but that hardness made us think outside of the box. She was also very loving. It was very rare for her to joke but when she did joke, we’d all be laughing. She encouraged you to be better than what you were.”

Tinirau Omae has been with the late Anna’s groundbreaking company, Muruk Tropical Produce, for a year now. He shared an emotional tribute at the memorial, outlining that his late boss was not only a leader but a servant as well.

“Yes, she was my boss. Many a time, we would argue but she also was like a mother and grandmother to us. We would disagree on matters then later she would say, if I had angered any of you, please forgive me and let’s keep working,” remembered Omae.

“And she would always say, be of good cheer, no matter what.

“Yes, even if it’s raining and the road to Markham is long and hard, and we would plan to travel early at 4am or 5am, I would tell her, you stay back, she’d say, ‘I want this. I will come.’

“I want to see my farmers myself. I want to talk to them, she’d say. We’d go up to Bumayong, Busu, wherever at 6pm, or in the evening, still she’d come.

“She taught us that no one is different. You must like everyone, regardless of their rank or status. She treasured all her farmers.

“One of the reasons why she came up with the project was to help our people to at least have a better life.”

The late Anna was the pro-chancellor of the PNG University of Technology, she was in the Femili PNG board and she was heavily involved with Women in Agriculture and floriculture women as well.

In spite of that, she still had time for her farmers.

“At the back of her mind, she was aware that she has the ability to help people,” Omae said softly.

The late Anna was laid to rest at Barakau, Central Province, while the Lae business community, her longtime friends and Morobe floriculturists and farmers hosted a memorial to celebrate the life of a woman who has touched so many lives yet remained so humble.

While many voiced their disappointment that her body was not brought to Lae for everyone to pay their respects, they were consoled with the encouragement that they must live the life that Anna had lived; be kind and fair to everyone, regardless of their social standing.