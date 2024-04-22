Youth ministry feed children

This meal sharing was made possible with financial assistance from ABLE Home & Office, who donated K2000 for the meals and some merchandise including school stationery.

Children and youths welcomed the sponsors with song and dance.

“It’s the first of its kind event in this part of the community so we are excited and thankful. There’s a purpose why the youths are doing this as a youth ministry because we want to minister to the children and it’s a way of showing love to the children. We want them to know that we care for them because the children are the next generation of leaders of this nation,” said Arthur Gini.

General Manager, Sales, Bacang told the children that there are over 300 million children in the world who do not eat anything for many days, so they are privileged to have homes where they can eat a meal at least.

“Future events we prepare to organize in a major way and hopefully we can provide more with more funding, at least more than what we are experiencing right now.”

Bacang said 2025 will be the 40th anniversary of Able Home & Office which started in 1985 in PNG so they are preparing for some major events to contribute to the community, as part of their celebrations.

“For the food alone, it might be 2000 plus the merchandise, that’s why for next year it might be more, once we secure good funding and good planning for the event,” Bacang said.

He added that with the bigger funding next year, they may be able to sponsor community sports such as netball and rugby league.

Able Home & Office also sponsored a bus stop shelter in the city and plan to do more in the near future.

Meanwhile, Pastor Daniel Hewali of Agape Interdenominational Ministry thanked Able Home & Office for recognizing and supporting the community activity of the ministry’s youth.