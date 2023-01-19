When normal isn't normal

The slogan says; “What do you do that is considered NORMAL but led you to trouble?” Over 400 youths gathered at the Universal Church to share about this.

About 400 or more youths in Port Moresby including members from the 8-Mile and Koki Outreach churches, turned up at the main Universal Church for the youth outreach program.

Pastor Jonathan Pine told the youths that it is not normal to follow others and do destructive things to their lives. He encouraged them to make the right choices even when others may think it is not normal.

“No matter how young or old you are, you all have free will. You can make your own choices. Your own decisions. When you make your own choices, your own decisions you’re going to reap your own results of your own decisions.”

“So don’t think that it’s normal to live a life of doing what you want! You can have a better life.” Pastor Jonathan said.

Testimonies of young people in church was a convincing element. Kota Takip was addicted to betelnut, smoking and drinking. With this influence he was bad news at home. But when he joined the Universal church he changed for the better.

He is urging others to follow.

A life drama by youths from the main Gordons church, brought the whole intention of the youth outreach into perspective.

After the drama many more youths stepped forward with conviction to change their lives and leave what they think is normal that has been destroying their lives and affecting their families.