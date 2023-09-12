Wesan Primary School now access water and hygiene

However that is set to change following the launch of a new toilet and water project recently.

The project was made possible with funding from Japan through the United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Anis Foundation.

Nawaeb District Administrator Buds Botikie acknowledged this support.

“We are privileged that our district is one of the five districts in the country to be selected to roll out programs especially in water, sanitation, health care and convergence. In the previous five years, the district partnered with World Vision to implement WASH programs in the district.

A total of 40 schools and eight health facilities in the district have been improved and modified toilets and hand washing water taps installed. The beneficiaries of this program are children in this district”, Botikie said.

Japanese ambassador to PNG, Watanabe Nobuyuki, emphasized that his visit is the continuation of support towards Morobe and Madang Provinces in terms of promoting hygiene and sanitation in some schools, health centers and communities.

“The strong team of UNICEF, utilizing the fund from Japan, built some gender segregated WASH facilities in schools or health centers, and installed PPEs there, such as soaps and hand sanitizers.

“Furthermore, UNICEF has built water facilities, such as water taps, in nine communities. One of the project sites is here, Wesan Primary School”, said H.E Nobuyuki.

He further elaborated on other support Japan is looking to provide in the Education sector.

“Math and science textbooks and teacher's manuals for the 3rd to 6th graders. Those textbooks have been developed by the Department of Education and Japanese experts. Then, a total of 1.8 million copies were printed in Japan, and distributed to all the primary schools in Papua New Guinea”, he emphasized.

This year, Nawaeb district in partnership with the UNICEF Convergence Program will continue to work on health, education and child protection programs to deliver specific services to the target group, specifically, the children, and women folks in the district.