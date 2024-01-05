Victory Youth Group do public clean up

Their latest initiative was a major clean-up of the neighbourhood during the Christmas holidays.

Under the Cleaning Campaign, they were tasked to visit selected sites in Port Moresby and dedicate time to cleaning those areas.

Some of the youths who participated said that they look forward to attending church service every week because it keeps them occupied.

They are happy to give back to their communities and hope that their actions will influence others.

The Victory Youth Group cleaned parts of the Garden Hills suburb because this is one of the nearest bus stops where church members get off to walk to their church at Mabata Street, Gordons.

“Let us continue to invest in the youths as they are the future of Papua New Guinea,” said Pastor Jonathan Pine of Universal Church.