Tinkoris Hospital Launches Solar Power

The solar project is expected to provide reliable, round-the-clock electricity to the hospital and its residential area predominantly occupied by its medical staff.

The launch event held on April 21, 2024, saw the presence of notable figures including Governor Sir Julius Chan, hospital chairman, Robin Pitili, and Provincial Works Manager Collen Dickson among others.

The project was activated in a ceremony after a week of final checks, ensuring that the solar power system was operational. This new energy source is seen as a milestone in the hospital's efforts towards adopting sustainable practices and enhancing the operational efficiency of healthcare services.

Governor Chan expressed satisfaction with the project's completion and commended the hospital staff for their exemplary service, particularly highlighting their management of nearly 1,900 patients in the lead-up to last Christmas.

He criticized the provincial administration for their oversight in failing to properly include health workers in the payroll system, causing payment delays. He vowed to address and rectify this issue upon his return to Kavieng.

In addition to celebrating the solar project, Governor Chan spoke about upcoming infrastructure improvements within the Matalai Local Level Government area, including the upgrading of key roads.

He praised the efforts of the provincial works manager in planning and managing these projects and acknowledged the groundskeepers at the hospital for maintaining its grounds and gardens beautifully.