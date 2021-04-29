Theodist renew partnership with BbP

BbP has been working with Theodist since 2014 to ensure that its library learning centres across the country are well-stocked with appropriate learning materials to support the learning outcomes for the children.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with BBP and the contribution they make in the lives of PNG children. Like BBP, Theodist recognises the value of early childhood education and knows that an investment in children is an investment in PNG‘s future,” said Theodist Purchasing Manager, Shaun Pini said

Early Childhood Education & Development (ECED) refers to the physical, cognitive, linguistic and socio-emotional development of a child from the prenatal stage up to eight years old. BbP has developed the program to prepare and transition the children into school.

As part of this program the children engage in craft, writing, drawing, tracing and construction activities to build fine motor skills and the ability to read and write before entering the formal school system.

Theodist as a Gold sponsor of BbP has supported the growth and quality of the program through an annual in-store credit of K50,000 and assistance with events, printing, product development and Literacy Week activities and advocacy.

Through this support which amounts to a minimum of K350,000, Theodist has been able to assist thousands of 5-year-old children with learning foundations before starting school.

Theodist is looking forward to continuing to support BbP with its programs and backs the Government’s Early Childhool education policy, which recognises the contribution early education makes to improve literacy and academic success.

BbP Executive officer, Leanne Resson said: “Children who are fortunate to have teachers, have access to training, quality teaching aids, meaningful books and educational materials will perform better than those who have had poorly trained and unsupported teachers. I am grateful for the support we have received from Theodist.”

Chair and founder of BbP, Anne-Sophie Hermann thanked Theodist for providing service at the library learning centres across PNG.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the friendly Theodist team. We know they are passionate about literacy and learning and wish to support PNG children with their education,” she said.