Temporary road closure in Waigani

NCDC stated that Phase 3 works will involve a Temporary Road Closure of the Waigani Drive northbound lane from Independence Boulevard to the Ensisi Valley Roundabout.

The city authority said the rehabilitation work began on Monday 15 August, 2022. Construction work will proceed for approximately three (3) months. During this period, traffic along Koura Way, Pitpit Street and Waigani Drive will be affected.

The road closure is necessary to facilitate major drainage installation works and pavement rehabilitation.

Both North and Southbound Traffic (Ensisi, University, Baruni and Gerehu) will have the following detours in place :

Independence Boulevard and Pitpit Street via Stop & Shop/Telikom Access Road

Somare Circuit via Mokoraha Road and Tern Street

The travelling public and motorists are advised to adhere to posted road signage and follow the instruction of designated flagmen. Motorists are further advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion during peak hours .